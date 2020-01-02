Listen Live Sports

Robert Morris defeats Central Connecticut 89-78

January 2, 2020 10:14 pm
 
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Josh Williams had 20 points as Robert Morris topped Central Connecticut 89-78 on Thursday night.

Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Both teams were playing their first Northeast Conference game of the season.

Jon Williams had 17 points and six assists for Robert Morris (5-9). AJ Bramah added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Dante Treacy had 13 points for the visitors.

Robert Morris totaled 47 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Ian Krishnan had 20 points for the Blue Devils (1-13). Greg Outlaw added 15 points. Myles Baker had 13 points.

Robert Morris takes on Merrimack on the road on Saturday. Central Connecticut takes on St. Francis (Pennsylvania) at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

