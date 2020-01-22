Robert Morris looks to sweep St. Francis

Robert Morris (9-10, 5-1) vs. St. Francis (NY) (8-10, 2-4)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) seeks revenge on Robert Morris after dropping the first matchup in Moon Township. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Colonials shot 54.2 percent from the field while limiting St. Francis (NY)’s shooters to just 34.5 percent en route to a 78-52 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Chauncey Hawkins, Unique McLean, Deniz Celen and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 69 percent of St. Francis (NY)’s scoring this season. For Robert Morris, Josh Williams, AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 58 percent of all Colonials points over their last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Colonials have scored 74.3 points per game and allowed 59.7 points per game across six conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 65.3 points scored and 72.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Williams has connected on 42.7 percent of the 157 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Terriers are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 8-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Colonials are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 62 points and 9-2 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Colonials have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. St. Francis (NY) has an assist on 39 of 64 field goals (60.9 percent) across its past three contests while Robert Morris has assists on 55 of 80 field goals (68.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all NEC teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season and just 9.7 times per game over their last three games.

