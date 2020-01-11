Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Roberts drains 7 treys, Georgia State tops Louisiana-Monroe

January 11, 2020 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Roberts drained seven 3-pointers for a career-high 23 points and Georgia State won its 14th consecutive home game, rolling past Louisiana-Monroe 84-62 on Saturday.

Roberts hit 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 from beyond the arc. The Panthers made 13 of 23 3-point shots.

Corey Allen added 18 points for Georgia State (12-6, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Damon Wilson and Nelson Phillips each had 11 points for the Panthers.

Tyree White scored a career-high 21 points and matched his career-high with nine rebounds for the Warhawks (6-10, 2-5). JD Williams added 14 points, and Michael Ertel 10.

Advertisement

Leading 37-32 at the half, Georgia State outscored Louisiana-Monroe 33-11 to start the second half and led by as many as 27. The Panthers had 18 assists on 30 field goals. In the second half, Georgia State was 62% from the floor (18-for-29), including 7-for-10 from distance.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Georgia State plays South Alabama on the road on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe plays Texas State at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program