Rockies’ Arenado feels disrespected over trade rumors

January 20, 2020 10:31 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Rockies star Nolan Arenado said he feels disrespected after Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged listening to trade offers for the seven-time Gold Glove winner.

Bridich told The Denver Post on Monday that he expected Arenado to be Colorado’s third baseman this season after discussing potential deals involving the 28-year-old this winter. The five-time All-Star agreed to a $260 million, eight-year contract with the Rockies last February.

Asked via text message about Bridich’s comments, Arenado told The Associated Press: “I don’t care what he says there’s a lot of disrespect around there.”

The slugger insisted he doesn’t envision mending fences with Bridich.

“There is no relationship anymore it’s just play hard for my teammates and the fans,” Arenado said.

Arenado was set to become a free agent after last season before signing his long-term contract, which includes a full no-trade clause. He can opt out of the deal after the 2021 season and become a free agent.

Arenado hit a career-high .315 with 41 home runs, 118 RBIs and a .962 OPS last season, but Colorado went 71-91 and finished fourth in the NL West after making the playoffs the previous two seasons.

The Rockies have had a quiet offseason — aside from constant speculation that Arenado could be shipped out. Colorado has not made a trade or signed any major league free agents since the end of the World Series.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

