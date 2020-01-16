Roma beats Parma 2-0 to reach quarterfinal against Juventus

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Lorenzo Pellegrini scored twice to give Roma a 2-0 win at Parma on Thursday and a place in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Roma will face Juventus, which has won the trophy a record 13 times — including four of the past five editions.

After an unimpressive first half, Roma appeared transformed right from the start of the second period and took the lead four minutes after the restart.

Pellegrini played a swift one-two with Nikola Kalinić before placing an angled drive into the bottom right corner.

The home side pushed for the equalizer but instead Pellegrini converted a penalty the 76th minute following a handball from Parma midfielder Antonino Barillà.

The result will serve as a boost to Roma following two successive defeats in the league.

