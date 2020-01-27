Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rooney could meet former club Man United in FA Cup

January 27, 2020 2:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Wayne Rooney could come up against former club Manchester United in the next round of the FA Cup.

The former England captain’s new team, Derby County, was drawn to play United in the last 16 on Monday. But first, Derby must get past Northampton in a replay next week.

Rooney spent 13 years at Old Trafford and became United’s all-time top scorer while winning five English Premier League titles, the Champions League in 2008, and the FA Cup in 2016.

Liverpool will play Chelsea in the fifth round should the Premier League leader beat third-tier Shrewsbury in a replay.

Advertisement

Manchester City’s title defense continues with an away match against second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

The matches take place in early March.

Fifth-round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff vs. Sheffield United

Chelsea vs. Shrewsbury or Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle or Oxford

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Leicester vs. Coventry or Birmingham

Northampton or Derby vs. Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham vs. Norwich

Portsmouth vs. Bournemouth or Arsenal

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site