Russell, Dowtin lift Rhode Island over La Salle 66-63

January 18, 2020 3:17 pm
 
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 13 points, including two free throws with two seconds left, and Rhode Island edged La Salle 66-63 on Saturday.

Jeff Dowtin added 10 points for the Rams, including a pair of clutch free throws with 10 seconds left for a 64-59 lead.

After Dowtin’s free throws, La Salle’s Isiah Deas was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with four seconds left. Deas made the first two free throws but missed the third. Ed Croswell snared the rebounded and made the put back to cut the margin to one.

Following Russell’s free throws, the Explorers did not get off a potential tying shot.

Rhode Island (12-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won four straight and five straight against La Salle.

Deas scored 19 points for the Explorers (10-7, 1-4) and Scott Spencer added 14. Croswell had nine rebounds.

Rhode Island only shot 41% but scored 26 points off of 22 La Salle turnovers and went 22 of 32 from the foul line where the Explorers were 5 of 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

