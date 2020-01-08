Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russell leads Rhode Island attack in win over Davidson

January 8, 2020 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Rhode Island beat Davidson 69-58 on Wednesday night.

Jeff Dowtin, Cyril Langevine and Jacob Toppin each scored nine points for the Rams (9-5, 1-1 Atlantic 10). Langevine also grabbed nine rebounds.

Jermaine Harris made a pair of foul shots for a 21-20 lead in the first half and the Rams never trailed again. Langevine’s three-point play with 4:47 left made it 59-48 before the Wildcats went on a 10-3 run to get within 62-58 with 50 seconds to go but never scored again. Tyrese Martin and Dowtin each made a pair of fouls shots and Russell sank a 3 at the buzzer for the final margin.

Carter Collins led Davidson (6-8, 0-2) with 12 points despite going 0 for 6 from 3-point range. Kellan Grady and Jon Axel Gudmundsson each scored 11 and Luka Brajkovic scored 10 with 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines