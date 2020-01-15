Listen Live Sports

Russell leads Rhode Island past St. Joseph’s 71-61

January 15, 2020 10:38 pm
 
1 min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half, surpassing 1,000 points for his career, and Rhode Island pulled away from Saint Joseph’s 71-61 on Wednesday night.

The Hawks led 47-37 with 17 minutes to play but missed their last 16 3-point shots and went 5 of 27 overall with seven turnovers. They even went just 4 of 10 from the foul line.

A Russell tied the game at 53 with a 3-pointer just past the midpoint of the second half. It came in the middle of a 13-0 run over seven minutes when Saint Joseph’s went 0 for 11 to fall behind 59-53.

The Hawks scored three points before Russell scored 10 points in a 12-0 run that made it 71-56 with 1:17 to play.

Tyrese Martin had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (11-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cyril Langevine added 14 points and 15 rebounds. Rhode Island shot 28% (11 of 39) in the first half, going 0 for 8 from 3-point range, and 56% in the second half with three treys.

Ryan Daly had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-14, 0-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Saint Joseph’s shot 37% for the game, going 5 of 29 behind the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

