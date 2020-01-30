Rutgers 72, Illinois 41

ILLINOIS (10-10)

Blazek 0-3 0-0 0, Myles 0-4 0-0 0, Beasley 3-8 0-0 6, Holesinska 0-7 0-0 0, Terry 1-8 2-3 4, Andrews 2-7 0-0 4, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 1-1 0-0 2, Ephraim 1-3 1-2 3, Joens 4-5 5-7 15, Peebles 1-5 1-2 3, Rice 1-2 1-1 4, Totals 14-53 10-15 41

RUTGERS (16-4)

Gilles 0-3 0-0 0, Mack 1-5 4-4 6, Wallace 7-14 0-0 14, Guirantes 8-18 3-4 20, Sanders 4-9 4-4 12, Singleton 0-1 0-0 0, Davenport 3-4 0-0 6, Broughton 3-8 0-0 6, Migliore 3-8 0-0 8, Totals 29-70 11-12 72

Illinois 19 7 6 9 — 41 Rutgers 25 19 14 14 — 72

3-Point Goals_Illinois 3-14 (Beasley 0-1, Holesinska 0-4, Andrews 0-2, Joens 2-3, Peebles 0-3, Rice 1-1), Rutgers 3-18 (Mack 0-1, Guirantes 1-5, Sanders 0-1, Broughton 0-4, Migliore 2-7). Assists_Illinois 10 (Terry 4), Rutgers 17 (Sanders 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 32 (Andrews 4-5), Rutgers 52 (Wallace 5-10). Total Fouls_Illinois 17, Rutgers 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,359.

