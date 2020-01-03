Listen Live Sports

Rutgers’ Geo Baker out indefinitely because of thumb injury

January 3, 2020 7:26 pm
 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rutgers guard Geo Baker is out indefinitely with a left thumb injury.

Coach Steve Pikiell made the announcement before the Scarlet Knights’ game at Nebraska on Friday night.

“Our focus is upon Geo receiving the best care and treatment to make a healthy return this season,” Pikiell said. ”His absence will be another challenge for our program, and we have every confidence our team will rise to meet it.”

Baker has started all 13 games at point guard. He leads the Scarlet Knights in minutes, assists and steals and is second in scoring with 11.5 points per game.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

