S. Carolina looks for home win vs Vandy

Vanderbilt (8-10, 0-5) vs. South Carolina (10-8, 2-3)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks for its fourth straight win over Vanderbilt at Colonial Life Arena. The last victory for the Commodores at South Carolina was a 58-51 win on Jan. 19, 2013.

FAB FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt’s Saben Lee, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 69 percent of all Commodores scoring over the last five games.LIKEABLE LEE: Lee has connected on 31.3 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 8-3 when scoring at least 70.

COLD SPELL: Vanderbilt has lost its last three road games, scoring 75.3 points, while allowing 83.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt as a team has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among SEC teams. The Commodores have made only 6.7 3-pointers per game over their six-game losing streak, however.

