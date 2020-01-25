Listen Live Sports

S. Illinois 58, Illinois St. 55

January 25, 2020 5:00 pm
 
S. ILLINOIS (11-10)

McGill 4-12 5-6 15, Domask 7-16 1-4 19, Jones 5-8 1-2 12, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Benson 1-4 4-4 6, Gooch 1-1 0-0 3, Francois 1-3 0-0 3, Suggs 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 11-16 58.

ILLINOIS ST. (6-14)

Hillsman 4-7 1-2 11, Copeland 9-13 1-2 24, Fisher 2-6 0-0 4, Horne 1-5 0-0 3, Reeves 2-7 0-1 5, Boyd 2-8 0-0 4, Ndiaye 1-2 0-2 2, Torres 1-3 0-0 2, Idowu 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 2-7 55.

Halftime_Illinois St. 23-17. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 9-23 (Domask 4-10, McGill 2-6, Francois 1-1, Gooch 1-1, Jones 1-2, Suggs 0-1, Brown 0-2), Illinois St. 9-24 (Copeland 5-7, Hillsman 2-4, Horne 1-3, Reeves 1-3, Torres 0-2, Boyd 0-5). Rebounds_S. Illinois 29 (Francois 7), Illinois St. 33 (Hillsman, Copeland, Fisher 6). Assists_S. Illinois 9 (McGill, Jones 3), Illinois St. 12 (Copeland 3). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 11, Illinois St. 15.

