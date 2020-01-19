S. Illinois 66, Drake 49

DRAKE (13-6)

Penn 2-7 0-0 5, A.Murphy 3-6 2-4 10, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Wilkins 2-5 1-1 5, Robbins 6-12 5-7 17, Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Sturtz 0-3 0-0 0, Pilipovic 1-5 0-0 2, S.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Ernst 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 18-50 9-14 49.

S. ILLINOIS (9-10)

Domask 2-7 5-6 10, McGill 5-10 4-4 18, L.Jones 5-11 2-5 12, Benson 6-15 5-6 18, Brown 0-1 0-1 0, Davis 3-3 0-0 8, Francois 0-2 0-0 0, Gooch 0-1 0-0 0, Keller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 16-22 66.

Halftime_S. Illinois 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Drake 4-25 (A.Murphy 2-4, Penn 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Robbins 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Wilkins 0-2, Pilipovic 0-3, Sturtz 0-3), S. Illinois 8-24 (McGill 4-8, Davis 2-2, Benson 1-3, Domask 1-5, Brown 0-1, Gooch 0-1, L.Jones 0-1, Keller 0-1, Francois 0-2). Rebounds_Drake 31 (Robbins 10), S. Illinois 33 (Benson 10). Assists_Drake 14 (Penn 6), S. Illinois 14 (McGill 4). Total Fouls_Drake 17, S. Illinois 10. A_4,337 (8,339).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.