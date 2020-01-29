S. Illinois 68, Loyola of Chicago 63

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (14-8)

Clemons 3-9 3-3 10, Hall 2-6 0-0 6, Krutwig 7-12 1-1 15, Williamson 2-8 0-0 4, Kennedy 8-11 1-1 18, Uguak 1-5 5-6 7, Wojcik 0-0 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-1 0-0 0, Welch 1-2 0-0 3, Pipkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 10-11 63.

S. ILLINOIS (12-10)

McGill 9-11 7-8 27, Domask 2-6 1-3 6, Benson 5-9 1-2 13, Brown 0-2 2-2 2, Suggs 2-4 4-4 10, Jones 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 1-3 1-1 3, Gooch 0-2 0-0 0, Francois 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 16-20 68.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 5-21 (Hall 2-3, Welch 1-2, Kennedy 1-3, Clemons 1-5, Uguak 0-2, Williamson 0-6), S. Illinois 8-20 (Benson 2-2, McGill 2-2, Suggs 2-3, Jones 1-2, Domask 1-4, Davis 0-1, Brown 0-2, Francois 0-2, Gooch 0-2). Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 24 (Krutwig 7), S. Illinois 27 (Benson 9). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 12 (Krutwig 5), S. Illinois 12 (Domask 5). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 16, S. Illinois 15. A_4,912 (8,339).

