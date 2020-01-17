Listen Live Sports

S. Illinois 70, No. 19 Missouri St. 68

January 17, 2020 9:39 pm
 
MISSOURI ST. (14-3)

Franklin 5-6 1-2 11, Bhinhar 0-2 0-0 0, Calip 2-7 4-4 9, Willard 11-21 5-7 27, Wilson 0-1 0-2 0, Ealy 2-4 0-0 4, Hipp 3-6 1-4 7, Knapp 0-0 0-0 0, Gartner 2-3 2-2 6, Manning 1-3 2-2 4, Ruffridge 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 15-23 68

S. ILLINOIS (10-6)

Brockmeyer 1-3 2-4 4, Martin 5-11 2-4 12, Nelson 4-7 5-9 14, Patrick 5-9 0-1 12, Silvey 3-9 0-0 7, Hartman 2-7 5-7 9, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 4-8 1-2 9, Link 1-2 0-0 3, McCallister 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 15-27 70

Missouri St. 21 6 17 24 68
S. Illinois 20 15 14 21 70

3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 1-11 (Calip 1-2, Willard 0-4, Ealy 0-1, Manning 0-2, Ruffridge 0-2), S. Illinois 5-13 (Nelson 1-3, Patrick 2-2, Silvey 1-4, Hartman 0-2, Link 1-1, McCallister 0-1). Assists_Missouri St. 13 (Calip 4), S. Illinois 15 (Patrick 5). Fouled Out_S. Illinois Brockmeyer. Rebounds_Missouri St. 34 (Willard 5-6), S. Illinois 33 (Hartman 4-6). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 21, S. Illinois 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_432.

