S. Illinois looks to extend streak vs Drake

January 31, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Southern Illinois (12-10, 6-3) vs. Drake (15-7, 5-4)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks for its fifth straight conference win against Drake. Southern Illinois’ last MVC loss came against the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers 64-48 on Jan. 16. Drake lost 58-56 on the road against Indiana State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Roman Penn has had his hand in 46 percent of all Drake field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Southern Illinois is 6-0 when at least four of its players score in double-figures and 6-10 when the team falls shy of that mark. Drake is 8-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 7-7 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Drake has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 78.2 points while giving up 64.1.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Southern Illinois has held opposing teams to 60.3 points per game, the lowest figure among all MVC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

