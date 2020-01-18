S. Utah 74, Sacramento St. 49

SACRAMENTO ST. (10-6)

Patton 4-8 4-7 12, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 2-7 0-0 5, Davis 2-6 1-2 6, Nwachukwu 5-10 3-4 13, Jacobs 1-6 1-2 3, Bridges 0-2 0-0 0, Esposito 1-6 5-6 7, McCullough 1-3 0-0 3, Greabell 0-2 0-0 0, FitzPatrick 0-1 0-0 0, Monteiro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 14-21 49.

S. UTAH (11-6)

Oluyitan 5-12 6-6 19, Marin 4-5 6-8 17, Knight 4-4 5-5 13, Butler 1-5 1-1 3, Fausett 1-4 4-6 7, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Morgan 4-8 0-0 9, Long 1-2 0-0 2, N’Diaye 0-1 0-0 0, Hoppo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 22-26 74.

Halftime_S. Utah 33-18. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 3-17 (McCullough 1-3, Davis 1-4, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 1-4, Bridges 0-1, FitzPatrick 0-1, Jacobs 0-1, Nwachukwu 0-1, Greabell 0-2), S. Utah 8-17 (Marin 3-4, Oluyitan 3-8, Fausett 1-2, Morgan 1-3). Fouled Out_Patton, Adams. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 28 (Patton 7), S. Utah 32 (Knight 6). Assists_Sacramento St. 6 (Davis, Bridges 2), S. Utah 14 (Marin, Butler 4). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 20, S. Utah 21. A_2,018 (5,300).

