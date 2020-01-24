Listen Live Sports

Sacramento St. 66, Portland St. 55

January 24, 2020 12:42 am
 
PORTLAND ST. (10-11)

Nuhu 4-7 9-12 17, Woods 2-8 2-2 7, Walker 4-10 0-0 8, Burke 1-4 0-0 2, Hamrick 3-4 0-1 6, Golder 1-2 0-0 3, Greeley 2-2 2-2 7, Goolsby 1-1 0-0 2, Whitaker 1-3 1-2 3, Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 14-19 55.

SACRAMENTO ST. (11-6)

Mauriohooho-Le’afa 0-7 1-2 1, Davis 2-6 2-2 6, Esposito 6-16 9-12 22, Jacobs 3-12 6-6 12, Fowler 4-6 1-1 11, Nwachukwu 0-3 0-0 0, Patton 4-9 4-4 12, Bridges 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-61 23-27 66.

Halftime_Sacramento St. 27-23. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 3-9 (Greeley 1-1, Golder 1-2, Woods 1-3, Nuhu 0-1, Burke 0-2), Sacramento St. 3-10 (Fowler 2-2, Esposito 1-3, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 0-5). Fouled Out_Patton. Rebounds_Portland St. 28 (Nuhu 10), Sacramento St. 28 (Jacobs 7). Assists_Portland St. 8 (Whitaker 3), Sacramento St. 13 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Portland St. 20, Sacramento St. 21. A_1,014 (1,012).

