Saint Bonaventure wins 4th straight, beats UMass 74-61

Dominick Welch recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saint Bonaventure to a 74-61 win over UMass on Wednesday night.

Kyle Lofton had 19 points and six assists for Saint Bonaventure (12-5, 4-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jaren English and Bobby Planutis each added 12 points.

Tre Mitchell scored a season-high 28 points and had three assists for the Minutemen (7-10, 1-3). Carl Pierre added 11 points. Samba Diallo had eight rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure plays VCU on the road on Saturday. UMass takes on George Washington at home on Saturday.

