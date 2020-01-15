Listen Live Sports

Saint Bonaventure wins 4th straight, beats UMass 74-61

January 15, 2020 10:17 pm
 
Dominick Welch recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saint Bonaventure to a 74-61 win over UMass on Wednesday night.

Kyle Lofton had 19 points and six assists for Saint Bonaventure (12-5, 4-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jaren English and Bobby Planutis each added 12 points.

Tre Mitchell scored a season-high 28 points and had three assists for the Minutemen (7-10, 1-3). Carl Pierre added 11 points. Samba Diallo had eight rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure plays VCU on the road on Saturday. UMass takes on George Washington at home on Saturday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

