Saint Francis (Pa.) edges Saint Francis (BKN) 81-80

January 11, 2020 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Randall Gaskins Jr. raced the length of the court and threw up a right-handed runner that swished through as time expired and Saint Francis (Pa.) edged Saint Francis (Brooklyn) 81-80 in a Northeast Conference clash Saturday night.

Gaskins finished with 12 points, making all four field goals for the Red Flash (10-5, 3-1), who have won three straight NEC games. Isaiah Blackmon led with 19 points, seven rebounds four steals and four assists. Keith Braxton added 13 points and eight boards while Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 10.

The Terriers (7-8, 1-2) also placed four in double figures, led by Chauncey Hawkins with 16 points and five assists. Rob Higgins added 14 points, Milija Cosic and Unique McLean scored 11 each.

Hawkins sank two free throws to stake the Terriers to an 80-79 lead with five seconds remaining before Gaskins sprinted the length of the court to put up the winner for the Red Flash.

There were five lead changes and seven ties, including three in the last two minutes.

Saint Francis (Pa.) scored 18 points off 13 Terriers turnovers, had seven steals and four blocked shots and owned the paint, 42-32.

