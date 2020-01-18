Listen Live Sports

Saint Joseph’s 87, Penn 81

January 18, 2020 4:05 pm
 
SAINT JOSEPH’S (4-14)

Brown 6-10 0-0 17, Daly 11-23 5-6 30, Douglas 3-7 4-4 11, Longpre 3-7 3-4 10, Knox 2-5 1-3 5, Freeman 1-2 0-0 3, Edwards 3-5 2-2 9, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-61 15-19 87.

PENN (7-7)

Goodman 3-11 1-2 8, Brodeur 14-22 5-7 33, Jerome 2-6 0-0 4, Dingle 5-13 1-3 12, Betley 5-11 0-0 14, Martz 2-3 3-3 8, Monroe 0-1 2-2 2, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 12-17 81.

Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 46-40. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 12-27 (Brown 5-7, Daly 3-7, Freeman 1-2, Douglas 1-3, Edwards 1-3, Longpre 1-3, Knox 0-1, Moore 0-1), Penn 7-34 (Betley 4-9, Martz 1-1, Goodman 1-6, Dingle 1-9, Monroe 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Brodeur 0-3, Jerome 0-4). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 37 (Longpre 10), Penn 32 (Brodeur 7). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 14 (Daly 6), Penn 13 (Goodman 4). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 16, Penn 21. A_6,266 (8,722).

