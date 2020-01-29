Saint Louis 77, La Salle 76, OT

SAINT LOUIS (16-5)

Goodwin 4-19 3-6 12, Collins 4-8 2-4 10, French 5-12 2-4 12, Jacobs 4-7 0-0 11, Perkins 6-10 0-0 15, Bell 2-5 0-0 4, Hargrove 3-5 1-2 7, Weaver 1-4 0-0 3, Hightower 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 30-72 9-17 77.

LA SALLE (10-10)

Croswell 10-16 4-7 24, Spencer 3-7 0-0 8, Deas 8-15 2-2 20, Phiri 0-5 0-0 0, Hikim 1-9 3-4 5, Ray 2-2 3-4 7, Beatty 3-8 2-3 10, Stone 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-65 14-20 76.

Halftime_Saint Louis 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 8-17 (Perkins 3-4, Jacobs 3-5, Goodwin 1-3, Weaver 1-4, Hightower 0-1), La Salle 6-21 (Spencer 2-4, Beatty 2-5, Deas 2-6, Stone 0-1, Phiri 0-5). Fouled Out_Jacobs, Perkins. Rebounds_Saint Louis 40 (Goodwin 16), La Salle 39 (Croswell 18). Assists_Saint Louis 18 (Goodwin 7), La Salle 14 (Hikim 5). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 21, La Salle 15. A_1,311 (3,400).

