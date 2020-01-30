Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Portland 64

PORTLAND (9-14)

Walker 3-9 0-2 7, White 5-12 5-5 17, Diabate 7-8 4-7 18, Fahrensohn 3-7 0-0 7, Adams 3-8 0-0 7, Tryon 2-3 0-0 4, Ferebee 2-3 0-0 4, Akwuba 0-2 0-1 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 9-15 64.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (19-4)

Ford 8-15 0-0 21, Fitts 10-17 0-1 27, Fotu 4-8 1-1 9, Kuhse 1-3 0-0 3, Ducas 2-5 0-0 6, Bowen 1-2 0-0 2, Krebs 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 1-3 3-3 5, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Zoriks 2-2 0-0 6, Menzies 0-0 0-2 0, Sheets 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 4-7 86.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 47-30. 3-Point Goals_Portland 5-18 (White 2-5, Adams 1-2, Fahrensohn 1-4, Walker 1-6, Tryon 0-1), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 18-40 (Fitts 7-14, Ford 5-11, Zoriks 2-2, Ducas 2-5, Krebs 1-2, Kuhse 1-3, Bowen 0-1, Perry 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds_Portland 30 (Diabate, Ferebee 6), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 25 (Thomas 6). Assists_Portland 11 (Adams 3), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 23 (Kuhse 8). Total Fouls_Portland 11, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 14. A_3,009 (3,500).

