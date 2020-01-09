Salary Arbitration Eligibles

Listen Live Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — The 158 players eligible for salary arbitration. Players and teams exchange proposed salaries Friday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (4) — Hanser Alberto, 2b-3b; Dylan Bundy, rhp; Mychal Givens, rhp; Trey Mancini, of-1b.

BOSTON (7) — Matt Barnes, rhp; Andrew Benintendi, of; Mookie Betts, of; Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Heath Hembree, rhp; Eduardo Rodríguez, lhp; Brandon Workman, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Alex Colomé, rhp; Leury García, of; Evan Marshall, rhp; Carlos Rodón, lhp.

CLEVELAND (4) — Mike Clevinger, rhp; Francisco Lindor, ss; Tyler Naquin, of; Nick Wittgren, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Matthew Boyd, lhp; Buck Farmer, rhp; JaCoby Jones, of; Daniel Norris, lhp.

HOUSTON (6) — Carlos Correa, ss; Chris Devenski, rhp; Aledmys Díaz, inf; Roberto Osuna, rhp; Brad Peacock, rhp; George Springer, of.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Jorge Soler, of.

LOS ANGELES (7) — Cam Bedrosian, rhp; Brian Goodwin, of; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Tommy La Stella, inf; Keynan Middleton, rhp; Noé Ramirez, rhp; Hansel Robles, rhp.

MINNESOTA (7) — José Berríos, rhp; Byron Buxton, of; Tyler Duffey, rhp; Trevor May, rhp; Taylor Rogers, lhp; Eddie Rosario, of; Miguel Sanó, 3b.

NEW YORK (9) — Luis Cessa, rhp; Chad Green, rhp; Jonathan Holder, rhp; Aaron Judge, of; Tommy Kahnle, rhp; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; James Paxton, lhp; Gary Sánchez, c; Gio Urshela, 3b.

OAKLAND (7) — Chris Bassitt, rhp; Mark Canha, of-1b; Robbie Grossman, of; Liam Hendriks, rhp; Sean Manaea, lhp; Chad Pinder, of; Marcus Semien, ss.

SEATTLE (3) — Mitch Haniger, of; Mallex Smith, of; Sam Tuivailala, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (5) — Oliver Drake, rhp; Tyler Glasnow, rhp; Tommy Pham, of; Daniel Robertson, inf; Chaz Roe, rhp.

TEXAS (5) — Delino Deshields Jr. of; Joey Gallo, of; Nomar Mazara, of; Rafael Montero, rhp; Danny Santana, of.

TORONTO (2) — Ken Giles, rhp; Matt Shoemaker, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (7) — Nick Ahmed, ss; Matt Andriese, rhp; Archie Bradley, rhp; Andrew Chafin, lhp; Jake Lamb, 3b-1b; David Peralta, of; Robbie Ray, lhp.

ATLANTA (7) — Johan Camargo, inf-of; Grant Dayton, lhp; Adam Duvall, of; Mike Foltynewicz, rhp; Shane Greene, rhp; Luke Jackson, rhp; Dansby Swanson, ss.

CHICAGO (6) — Albert Almora Jr., of; Javier Báez, ss; Kris Bryant, 3b; Willson Contreras, c; Kyle Ryan, lhp; Kyle Schwarber, of.

CINCINNATI (5) — Trevor Bauer, rhp; Matt Bowman, rhp; Curt Casali, c; Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Michael Lorenzen, rhp.

COLORADO (6) — David Dahl, of; Carlos Estévez, rhp; Kyle Freeland, lhp; Jon Gray, rhp; Trevor Story, ss; Tony Wolters, c.

LOS ANGELES (9) — Pedro Báez, rhp; Cody Bellinger, of-1b; Kiké Hernández, 2b-of; Max Muncy, inf; Joc Pederson, of; Corey Seager, ss; Ross Stripling, rhp; Chris Taylor, of-inf; Julio Urías, lhp.

MIAMI (4) — Jesús Aguilar, 1b; Adam Conley, lhp; José Ureña, rhp; Jonathan Villar, 2b-ss.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Josh Hader, lhp; Omar Narváez, c; Brent Suter, lhp.

NEW YORK (9) — Michael Conforto, of; Edwin Díaz, rhp; Robert Gsellman, rhp; Seth Lugo, rhp; Jake Marisnick, of; Steven Matz, lhp; Brandon Nimmo, of; Marcus Stroman, rhp; Noah Syndergaard, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (6) — José Álvarez, lhp; Zach Eflin, rhp; Adam Morgan, lhp; Héctor Neris, rhp; J.T. Realmuto, c; Vince Velasquez, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (8) — Josh Bell, 1b; Michael Feliz, rhp; Adam Frazier, 2b; Keone Kela, rhp; Chad Kuhl, rhp; Joe Musgrove, rhp; Jameson Taillon, rhp; Trevor Williams, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (1) — John Gant, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (8) — Zach Davies, rhp; Austin Hedges, c; Dinelson Lamet, rhp; Manuel Margot, of; Luis Perdomo, rhp; Hunter Renfroe, of; Matt Strahm, lhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

WASHINGTON (4) — Roenis Elías, lhp; Joe Ross, rhp; Michael Taylor, of; Trea Turner, ss.

