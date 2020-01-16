Listen Live Sports

Salnave scores 20 to carry Monmouth past Marist 74-66

January 16, 2020 10:17 pm
 
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Ray Salnave had 20 points as Monmouth beat Marist 74-66 on Thursday night.

Salnave hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Deion Hammond had 18 points for Monmouth (9-7, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Marcus McClary added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Tyler Saint-Furcy had 17 points for the Red Foxes (2-13, 1-5). Michael Cubbage added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Braden Bell had 11 points.

Monmouth plays Manhattan on the road on Saturday. Marist takes on Iona at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

