Sam Houston St. 80, Texas A&M-CC 61

January 29, 2020 9:37 pm
 
TEXAS A&M-CC (9-13)

Hairston 7-19 0-1 15, M.Smith 3-8 6-6 13, Bertain 2-6 0-0 6, Talton-Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Lewis 5-5 1-2 11, Schmidt 0-2 2-4 2, P.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Hunte 0-1 1-2 1, Francois 2-3 2-2 6, Lampkins 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-4 2-3 4. Totals 21-54 14-20 61.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (15-6)

R.Smith 2-4 9-10 14, Bowie 4-7 4-4 14, Swoope 0-4 0-0 0, Nutall 5-11 0-0 11, Mitchell 6-9 2-3 14, Jones 2-3 4-5 8, Lampley 1-4 0-0 3, Bryant 1-3 0-0 2, Tikhonenko 2-4 2-2 7, Furlong 2-3 1-2 5, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 26-60 22-26 80.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 40-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 5-20 (Bertain 2-6, Talton-Thomas 1-2, M.Smith 1-4, Hairston 1-6, P.Smith 0-2), Sam Houston St. 6-23 (Bowie 2-3, R.Smith 1-1, Lampley 1-2, Tikhonenko 1-3, Nutall 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Swoope 0-3). Fouled Out_Talton-Thomas. Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 35 (M.Smith, Lewis, Schmidt 5), Sam Houston St. 33 (R.Smith, Bowie, Mitchell, Thomas 5). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 10 (Hairston, M.Smith 3), Sam Houston St. 21 (Swoope 8). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 21, Sam Houston St. 19. A_1,029 (6,110).

