Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Sam Houston St. 82, Abilene Christian 76, OT

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (10-8)

Daniels 0-0 0-0 19, Mason 0-0 0-0 19, Pleasant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 38.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (14-6)

Mitchell 8-12 10-10 27, Nutall 4-13 6-9 15, Swoope 1-3 2-2 5, Bowie 0-3 1-2 1, Bryant 3-5 3-6 10, Smith 4-10 3-3 11, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Lampley 2-4 1-1 6, Tikhonenko 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Furlong 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-56 26-33 82.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 0-0 (), Sam Houston St. 6-18 (Bryant 1-1, Lampley 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Tikhonenko 1-2, Nutall 1-3, Swoope 1-3, Jones 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Smith 0-4). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 12 (Daniels, Pleasant 6), Sam Houston St. 25 (Smith 7). Assists_Abilene Christian 8 (Daniels, Mason 4), Sam Houston St. 14 (Bryant 5). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 0, Sam Houston St. 21. A_1,197 (6,110).

