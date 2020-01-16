Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sams sparks North Florida to 75-68 win over Jacksonville

January 16, 2020 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Sams had a season-high 24 points as North Florida defeated Jacksonville 75-68 on Thursday night.

Sams sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, hit all eight of his free throws and added seven rebounds and five assists for the Ospreys (11-9, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Carter Hendricksen scored 17 points, while Ivan Candia-Rosa added 13 points and four assists. Wajid Aminu tallied 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

David Bell had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (8-11, 1-3). It was the ninth double-double of the season for the senior. Aamahne Santos added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

North Florida shot 43% overall and 32% from 3-point range, but made 18 of 21 free throws (86%). Jacksonville shot 44% from the floor but missed 12 of 13 from distance. The Dolphins made 9 of 11 foul shots.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

North Florida Ospreys (10-9, 3-1) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-10, 1-2)

Atlantic Sun Conference

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending