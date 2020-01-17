Listen Live Sports

San Diego looks for road win vs Portland

January 17, 2020 6:45 am
 
San Diego (7-13, 0-5) vs. Portland (9-10, 1-3)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego looks for its sixth straight win over Portland at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland’s last win at home against the Toreros came on Feb. 21, 2013.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Braun Hartfield is averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Toreros. Joey Calcaterra is also a primary contributor, putting up 12.6 points per game. The Pilots have been led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 12.3 points.BRILLIANT BRAUN: Hartfield has connected on 34.8 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Pilots are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 64 points. The Toreros are 0-10 when allowing 70 or more points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Portland is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-10 when fewer than four Pilots players score in double-figures.

LAST FIVE: San Diego has scored 63.8 points while allowing 83.2 points over its last five games. Portland has averaged 63.8 points while giving up 74.4 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

