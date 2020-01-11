San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

|Minnesota
|7
|3
|0
|0
|—
|10
|San Francisco
|7
|7
|10
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
SF_Bourne 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:30.
Min_Diggs 41 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:23.
Second Quarter
SF_Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), 7:10.
Min_FG Bailey 39, :31.
Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 35, 10:42.
SF_Coleman 2 run (Gould kick), 4:54.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 21, 14:13.
A_71,649.
___
|
|Min
|SF
|First downs
|7
|21
|Total Net Yards
|147
|308
|Rushes-yards
|10-21
|47-186
|Passing
|126
|122
|Punt Returns
|2-0
|3-23
|Kickoff Returns
|5-148
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-4
|1-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-29-1
|11-19-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-46
|2-9
|Punts
|6-48.3
|4-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|1-15
|5-38
|Time of Possession
|21:33
|38:27
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 9-18, Mattison 1-3. San Francisco, Coleman 22-105, Mostert 12-58, Breida 8-17, Samuel 1-6, Garoppolo 4-0.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 21-29-1-172. San Francisco, Garoppolo 11-19-1-131.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Cook 6-8, Thielen 5-50, I.Smith 3-39, Diggs 2-57, Rudolph 2-4, Abdullah 1-7, Conklin 1-5, Bradbury 1-2. San Francisco, Samuel 3-42, Bourne 3-40, Kittle 3-16, Sanders 2-33.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
