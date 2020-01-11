Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

January 11, 2020 7:31 pm
 
Minnesota 7 3 0 0 10
San Francisco 7 7 10 3 27

First Quarter

SF_Bourne 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:30.

Min_Diggs 41 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:23.

Second Quarter

SF_Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), 7:10.

Min_FG Bailey 39, :31.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 35, 10:42.

SF_Coleman 2 run (Gould kick), 4:54.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 21, 14:13.

A_71,649.

___

Min SF
First downs 7 21
Total Net Yards 147 308
Rushes-yards 10-21 47-186
Passing 126 122
Punt Returns 2-0 3-23
Kickoff Returns 5-148 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 1-4 1-13
Comp-Att-Int 21-29-1 11-19-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-46 2-9
Punts 6-48.3 4-46.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 1-15 5-38
Time of Possession 21:33 38:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 9-18, Mattison 1-3. San Francisco, Coleman 22-105, Mostert 12-58, Breida 8-17, Samuel 1-6, Garoppolo 4-0.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 21-29-1-172. San Francisco, Garoppolo 11-19-1-131.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Cook 6-8, Thielen 5-50, I.Smith 3-39, Diggs 2-57, Rudolph 2-4, Abdullah 1-7, Conklin 1-5, Bradbury 1-2. San Francisco, Samuel 3-42, Bourne 3-40, Kittle 3-16, Sanders 2-33.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

