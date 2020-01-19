Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20

January 19, 2020 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
      
Green Bay 0 0 7 13 20
San Francisco 7 20 7 3 37

First Quarter

SF_Mostert 36 run (Gould kick), 5:55.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 54, 14:55.

SF_Mostert 9 run (Gould kick), 9:12.

Advertisement

SF_FG Gould 27, 1:57.

SF_Mostert 18 run (Gould kick), :45.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Third Quarter

GB_Jones 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44.

SF_Mostert 22 run (Gould kick), 4:49.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Jones 1 run (pass failed), 14:35.

GB_Sternberger 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:13.

SF_FG Gould 42, 3:31.

A_72,211.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

___

GB SF
First downs 21 19
Total Net Yards 358 354
Rushes-yards 16-62 42-285
Passing 296 69
Punt Returns 0-0 1-26
Kickoff Returns 2-29 2-29
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-12
Comp-Att-Int 31-39-2 6-8-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-30 1-8
Punts 4-43.0 2-38.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-46 2-10
Time of Possession 31:13 28:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 12-56, J.Williams 3-6, Rodgers 1-0. San Francisco, Mostert 29-220, Samuel 2-43, Coleman 6-21, Breida 1-2, Garoppolo 4-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 31-39-2-326. San Francisco, Garoppolo 6-8-0-77.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 9-138, Jones 5-27, Graham 4-59, Lazard 3-36, Lewis 2-14, Sternberger 2-13, Allison 2-8, J.Williams 2-1, Kumerow 1-23, Ervin 1-7. San Francisco, Samuel 2-46, Mostert 2-6, Kittle 1-19, Bourne 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SATCOM Hawkeye II satellite dish aids disaster task force

Today in History

1778: First American military court-martial trial begins