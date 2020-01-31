Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 49ers Regular Season Statistics

January 31, 2020 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
      
COMP
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT
Garoppolo 476 329 69.1 3978 27 13
Sanders 1 1 100.0 35 1 0
Pettis 1 1 100.0 16 0 0
TEAM 478 331 69.2 3792 28 13
OPPONENTS 519 318 61.3 2707 23 12
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Mostert 137 772 5.6 41t 8
Breida 123 623 5.1 83t 1
Coleman 137 544 4.0 48t 6
Samuel 14 159 11.4 31 3
Wilson 27 105 3.9 25 4
Garoppolo 46 62 1.3 11 1
Kittle 5 22 4.4 18 0
Goodwin 1 15 15.0 15 0
Juszczyk 3 7 2.3 6 0
James 2 -1 -0.5 0 0
Mullens 3 -3 -1.0 -1 0
TEAM 498 2305 4.6 83t 23
OPPONENTS 401 1802 4.5 40t 11
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kittle 85 1053 12.4 61t 5
Samuel 57 802 14.1 42t 3
Sanders 36 502 13.9 75t 3
Bourne 30 358 11.9 30 5
Coleman 21 180 8.6 37 1
Juszczyk 20 239 12.0 49 1
Breida 19 120 6.3 17 1
Dwelley 15 91 6.1 25 2
Mostert 14 180 12.9 39t 2
Goodwin 12 186 15.5 38t 1
Pettis 11 109 9.9 21t 2
James 6 165 27.5 57 1
Wilson 3 34 11.3 25t 1
Toilolo 2 10 5.0 8 0
TEAM 331 4029 12.2 75t 28
OPPONENTS 318 3074 9.7 88t 23
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sherman 3 65 21.7 31t 1
Williams 2 53 26.5 49 0
Greenlaw 1 47 47.0 47 0
Bosa 1 46 46.0 46 0
Warner 1 46 46.0 46t 1
Witherspoon 1 25 25.0 25t 1
Moseley 1 3 3.0 3 0
Nzeocha 1 1 1.0 1 0
Alexander 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 12 286 23.8 49 3
OPPONENTS 13 215 16.5 48 1
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20
Wishnowsky 52 2333 44.9 41.6 23
TEAM 52 2333 44.9 41.6 23
OPPONENTS 75 3555 47.4 42.3 20
PUNT RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
James 33 264 8.0 32 0
TEAM 33 264 8.0 32 0
OPPONENTS 23 131 5.7 25 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
James 20 428 21.4 81 0
Mostert 0 -19 0.0 -19 0
TEAM 20 409 20.4 81 0
OPPONENTS 48 1046 21.8 51 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 106 135 112 126 0 479
OPPONENTS 66 75 76 90 3 310
SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS
Gould 41 42 23 31 47 110
McLaughlin 8 8 7 8 48 29
TEAM 49 50 30 39 48 139
OPPONENTS 29 30 17 20 55 90

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck