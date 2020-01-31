San Francisco 49ers Regular Season Statistics

|
|COMP
|PASSING
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|TD
|INT
|Garoppolo
|476
|329
|69.1
|3978
|27
|13
|Sanders
|1
|1
|100.0
|35
|1
|0
|Pettis
|1
|1
|100.0
|16
|0
|0
|TEAM
|478
|331
|69.2
|3792
|28
|13
|OPPONENTS
|519
|318
|61.3
|2707
|23
|12
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mostert
|137
|772
|5.6
|41t
|8
|Breida
|123
|623
|5.1
|83t
|1
|Coleman
|137
|544
|4.0
|48t
|6
|Samuel
|14
|159
|11.4
|31
|3
|Wilson
|27
|105
|3.9
|25
|4
|Garoppolo
|46
|62
|1.3
|11
|1
|Kittle
|5
|22
|4.4
|18
|0
|Goodwin
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Juszczyk
|3
|7
|2.3
|6
|0
|James
|2
|-1
|-0.5
|0
|0
|Mullens
|3
|-3
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|TEAM
|498
|2305
|4.6
|83t
|23
|OPPONENTS
|401
|1802
|4.5
|40t
|11
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kittle
|85
|1053
|12.4
|61t
|5
|Samuel
|57
|802
|14.1
|42t
|3
|Sanders
|36
|502
|13.9
|75t
|3
|Bourne
|30
|358
|11.9
|30
|5
|Coleman
|21
|180
|8.6
|37
|1
|Juszczyk
|20
|239
|12.0
|49
|1
|Breida
|19
|120
|6.3
|17
|1
|Dwelley
|15
|91
|6.1
|25
|2
|Mostert
|14
|180
|12.9
|39t
|2
|Goodwin
|12
|186
|15.5
|38t
|1
|Pettis
|11
|109
|9.9
|21t
|2
|James
|6
|165
|27.5
|57
|1
|Wilson
|3
|34
|11.3
|25t
|1
|Toilolo
|2
|10
|5.0
|8
|0
|TEAM
|331
|4029
|12.2
|75t
|28
|OPPONENTS
|318
|3074
|9.7
|88t
|23
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Sherman
|3
|65
|21.7
|31t
|1
|Williams
|2
|53
|26.5
|49
|0
|Greenlaw
|1
|47
|47.0
|47
|0
|Bosa
|1
|46
|46.0
|46
|0
|Warner
|1
|46
|46.0
|46t
|1
|Witherspoon
|1
|25
|25.0
|25t
|1
|Moseley
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Nzeocha
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|12
|286
|23.8
|49
|3
|OPPONENTS
|13
|215
|16.5
|48
|1
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|Wishnowsky
|52
|2333
|44.9
|41.6
|23
|TEAM
|52
|2333
|44.9
|41.6
|23
|OPPONENTS
|75
|3555
|47.4
|42.3
|20
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|James
|33
|264
|8.0
|32
|0
|TEAM
|33
|264
|8.0
|32
|0
|OPPONENTS
|23
|131
|5.7
|25
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|James
|20
|428
|21.4
|81
|0
|Mostert
|0
|-19
|0.0
|-19
|0
|TEAM
|20
|409
|20.4
|81
|0
|OPPONENTS
|48
|1046
|21.8
|51
|0
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|106
|135
|112
|126
|0
|479
|OPPONENTS
|66
|75
|76
|90
|3
|310
|SCORING
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|LONG
|PTS
|Gould
|41
|42
|23
|31
|47
|110
|McLaughlin
|8
|8
|7
|8
|48
|29
|TEAM
|49
|50
|30
|39
|48
|139
|OPPONENTS
|29
|30
|17
|20
|55
|90
