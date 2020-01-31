Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 69, San Diego 44

January 31, 2020 12:06 am
 
SAN FRANCISCO (16-7)

Raitanen 1-3 4-5 7, Bouyea 4-9 0-0 9, Minlend 9-20 2-3 21, Lull 5-9 5-7 15, Ratinho 0-2 0-0 0, Shabazz 5-10 4-8 15, Jurkatamm 0-1 0-2 0, Kunen 1-1 0-0 2, Ryuny 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 15-25 69.

SAN DIEGO (8-15)

Humphrey 2-7 0-2 4, Hartfield 5-15 0-2 11, Jean-Marie 3-7 2-2 8, Sullivan 2-6 1-4 5, Calcaterra 1-7 2-2 4, Floresca 0-3 4-4 4, Massalski 2-3 0-2 4, Rodriguez 1-4 2-2 4, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Gjerde 0-0 0-0 0, Phillip 0-1 0-0 0, Doria 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 11-20 44.

Halftime_San Francisco 27-22. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 4-16 (Bouyea 1-2, Raitanen 1-3, Shabazz 1-3, Minlend 1-6, Ratinho 0-2), San Diego 1-12 (Hartfield 1-3, Doria 0-1, Floresca 0-1, Humphrey 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1, Calcaterra 0-2, Sullivan 0-3). Fouled Out_Massalski. Rebounds_San Francisco 37 (Minlend 10), San Diego 35 (Hartfield 8). Assists_San Francisco 6 (Raitanen, Minlend, Lull, Ratinho, Shabazz, Kunen 1), San Diego 10 (Humphrey 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 21, San Diego 16.

