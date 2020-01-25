Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 83, BYU 82

January 25, 2020 6:56 pm
 
BYU (15-7)

Barcello 4-5 2-2 14, Haws 7-12 3-4 20, Childs 8-17 0-2 19, Toolson 6-14 2-2 17, Harding 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Nixon 3-5 0-0 7, Seljaas 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-58 7-10 82.

SAN FRANCISCO (15-7)

Bouyea 10-15 0-0 23, Minlend 3-7 0-0 6, Ratinho 1-5 2-2 5, Shabazz 10-10 6-7 32, Lull 2-4 2-2 6, Kunen 3-8 0-0 8, Raitanen 1-2 0-0 3, Jurkatamm 0-2 0-0 0, Ryuny 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 10-11 83.

Halftime_BYU 45-38. 3-Point Goals_BYU 15-27 (Barcello 4-4, Haws 3-4, Toolson 3-6, Childs 3-7, Seljaas 1-1, Nixon 1-2, Lee 0-1, Harding 0-2), San Francisco 13-25 (Shabazz 6-6, Bouyea 3-6, Kunen 2-5, Raitanen 1-2, Ratinho 1-4, Ryuny 0-2). Fouled Out_Jurkatamm. Rebounds_BYU 24 (Childs 7), San Francisco 30 (Minlend 7). Assists_BYU 18 (Childs 8), San Francisco 11 (Bouyea 5). Total Fouls_BYU 14, San Francisco 16. A_3,006 (5,300).

