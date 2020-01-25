Listen Live Sports

San Jose St. 90, Air Force 81

January 25, 2020 7:01 pm
 
AIR FORCE (9-12)

Scottie 11-21 3-4 25, Walker 3-11 1-2 10, Morris 5-10 1-2 16, Swan 4-9 0-1 8, Tomes 1-4 0-0 3, Joyce 4-5 0-0 12, Van Soelen 1-6 4-4 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 1-2 1, Kinrade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 10-15 81.

SAN JOSE ST. (7-14)

Knight 7-12 4-5 20, Moore 4-9 1-2 9, Anigwe 1-3 0-0 3, Ivey 2-7 11-12 17, Chappell 4-8 0-0 10, Hammonds 3-6 0-0 8, Lane 4-6 2-4 11, Washington 4-8 1-1 12, Agee 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 19-24 90.

Halftime_San Jose St. 46-37. 3-Point Goals_Air Force 13-29 (Morris 5-10, Joyce 4-5, Walker 3-6, Tomes 1-4, Scottie 0-1, Van Soelen 0-1, Swan 0-2), San Jose St. 13-29 (Washington 3-6, Chappell 2-3, Hammonds 2-4, Knight 2-4, Ivey 2-5, Lane 1-1, Anigwe 1-3, Moore 0-3). Rebounds_Air Force 33 (Swan, Tomes 7), San Jose St. 35 (Knight 9). Assists_Air Force 26 (Morris, Tomes 6), San Jose St. 22 (Moore 10). Total Fouls_Air Force 21, San Jose St. 16.

