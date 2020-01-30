Listen Live Sports

Sanders carries Towson past UNC-Wilmington 77-66

January 30, 2020 10:04 pm
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nakye Sanders tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Towson to a 77-66 win over UNC-Wilmington on Thursday night, the Tigers’ seventh consecutive victory.

Brian Fobbs had 14 points for Towson (13-9, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Conference). Juwan Gray added 10 points. Jason Gibson had six assists.

Allen Betrand, who was second on the Tigers in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Jaylen Sims had 16 points for the Seahawks (7-16, 2-8). Marten Linssen added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ty Gadsden had 11 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks for the season. Towson defeated UNC Wilmington 67-60 on Jan. 4. Towson plays College of Charleston at home on Saturday. UNC Wilmington matches up against James Madison on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

