The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Santos-Silva scores 26 to lift VCU past George Mason 72-59

January 5, 2020 2:38 pm
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Marcus Santos-Silva tied his career high with a season-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and VCU beat George Mason 72-59 on Sunday.

De’Riante Jenkins scored 13 points for the Rams (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Mike’L Simms added 11.

VCU put together a 12-2 run late in the first half, highlighted by Simms and Jenkins hitting 3-pointers, that helped produce a 33-22 halftime lead. Santos-Silva scored the first eight points in a 10-2 surge midway through the second half for a 57-39 lead and George Mason never threatened.

VCU went 18 of 18 from the foul line, 12 in the second half, and had a 40-25 rebounding advantage.

Javon Greene had 13 points for the Patriots (11-3, 0-1), Xavier Johnson added 12 and Justin Kier 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

