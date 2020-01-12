Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST

Adelphi 76, S. New Hampshire 74

Albany (NY) 76, Maine 70

Alfred 103, Nazareth 97

Allegheny 68, Kenyon 66

Anna Maria 85, Norwich 67

Babson 93, Worcester Tech 81

Baruch 84, York (NY) 60

Bentley 84, S. Connecticut 65

Boston U. 81, Army 59

Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60

California (Pa.) 108, Edinboro 71

Charleston (WV) 91, Davis & Elkins 57

Chestnut Hill 83, Felician 75

Clark U. 82, Emerson 73

Colgate 70, Navy 63

Dean 74, Becker 71

Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66

Delhi 87, Maine-Fort Kent 65

Dominican (NY) 76, Wilmington (Del.) 69

Drew 73, Juniata 41

Duquesne 66, George Washington 61

Emmanuel (Mass.) 90, Rivier 76

Fitchburg St. 79, Salem St. 61

Franciscan 67, Alfred St. 57

Franklin Pierce 70, American International 56

George Mason 76, La Salle 63

Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52

Indiana (Pa.) 85, Gannon 64

Jefferson 98, Concordia (N.Y.) 74

Johns Hopkins 86, Washington (Md.) 83, OT

LIU Brooklyn 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

La Roche 57, Penn St. Behrend 55

Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62

Lancaster Bible 69, Keuka 54

Lehigh 82, American U. 73

Lock Haven 73, Shepherd 72

MIT 76, Coast Guard 60

Manhattanville 66, Merchant Marine 58

Mass.-Boston 90, Lesley 64

Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 66

Mercyhurst 86, Kutztown 64

Merrimack 58, CCSU 46

Millersville 83, Bloomsburg 71

Mitchell 91, New England Coll. 85

Montclair St. 89, Rowan 84

Moravian 63, Catholic 62

Morrisville St. 90, Penn St.-Berks 71

Mount Aloysius 91, Hilbert 76

Mount St. Mary (NY) 70, NY Maritime 49

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Bryant 65

NC A&T 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

NYU 76, Brandeis 65

New Haven 82, St. Michael’s 63

Nyack 73, Holy Family 70

Penn St.-Abington 95, Cobleskill 93

Penn St.-Altoona 86, Pitt.-Bradford 55

Penn St.-Harrisburg 72, SUNY Poly 60

Pitt.-Greensburg 89, Medaille 70

Ramapo 73, College of NJ 60

Randolph 62, E. Mennonite 56

Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62

Sarah Lawrence 79, Purchase 73

Sciences (Pa.) 82, Bloomfield 41

Scranton 91, Elizabethtown 60

Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55

Shippensburg 71, East Stroudsburg 66

Slippery Rock 78, Seton Hill 54

St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis (NY) 80

St. John Fisher 93, Houghton 56

St. John’s 74, DePaul 67

Stonehill 80, LeMoyne 69

Stony Brook 73, New Hampshire 48

Susquehanna 87, Goucher 67

Swarthmore 68, Franklin & Marshall 53

Towson 84, Delaware 68

Tulane 65, Temple 51

Ursinus 86, Dickinson 67

Utica 85, Hartwick 75

Vermont 74, UMBC 50

Villanova 80, Georgetown 66

W. Virginia St. 85, WV Wesleyan 84

Wells 67, Gallaudet 54

West Chester 79, Mansfield 71

West Liberty 129, Glenville St. 89

West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 54

Westfield St. 73, Framingham St. 58

Wheeling Jesuit 74, Concord 71

Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49

SOUTH

Auburn 82, Georgia 60

Austin Peay 71, Jacksonville St. 67

Belmont 85, UT Martin 78

Bethune-Cookman 83, Coppin St. 73

Charlotte 53, Old Dominion 47

Chattanooga 105, Samford 67

Cincinnati 68, UCF 54

Clemson 79, North Carolina 76, OT

Davidson 89, Saint Joseph’s 83

Drexel 78, James Madison 71

ETSU 61, VMI 55

East Carolina 71, SMU 68

Elon 80, UNC Wilmington 63

Florida A&M 77, Morgan St. 68

Florida Gulf Coast 66, Stetson 62, OT

Georgia Southern 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 49

Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Hampden-Sydney 74, Emory & Henry 56

Kentucky 76, Alabama 67

Liberty 54, Jacksonville 37

Miles 82, LeMoyne-Owen 45

Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 66

NJIT 78, North Florida 66

Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 58

Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63

North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 69

Presbyterian 77, High Point 62

Radford 68, Campbell 63

Rhode Island 65, VCU 56

Syracuse 63, Virginia 55, OT

Tennessee 66, South Carolina 55

Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50

UNC Asheville 71, Charleston Southern 69

Va. Wesleyan 82, Washington & Lee 74

Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58

William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56

MIDWEST

Adrian 80, Kalamazoo 65

Albion 84, Hope 70

Baylor 67, Kansas 55

Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74

Creighton 77, Xavier 65

Dayton 88, UMass 60

Illinois 54, Rutgers 51

Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54

Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52

Kent St. 79, Cent. Michigan 73

Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64

Loyola of Chicago 78, Evansville 44

N. Iowa 80, Missouri St. 57

Oakland 68, Cleveland St. 55

Ohio Dominican 77, Hillsdale 64

St. Norbert 87, Cornell (Iowa) 62

Valparaiso 66, Drake 61

W. Illinois 86, Denver 80

Wis. Lutheran 66, Benedictine (Ill.) 65

Wooster 70, DePauw 68

Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67

SOUTHWEST

TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

