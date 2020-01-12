Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST
Adelphi 76, S. New Hampshire 74
Albany (NY) 76, Maine 70
Alfred 103, Nazareth 97
Allegheny 68, Kenyon 66
Anna Maria 85, Norwich 67
Babson 93, Worcester Tech 81
Baruch 84, York (NY) 60
Bentley 84, S. Connecticut 65
Boston U. 81, Army 59
Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60
California (Pa.) 108, Edinboro 71
Charleston (WV) 91, Davis & Elkins 57
Chestnut Hill 83, Felician 75
Clark U. 82, Emerson 73
Colgate 70, Navy 63
Dean 74, Becker 71
Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66
Delhi 87, Maine-Fort Kent 65
Dominican (NY) 76, Wilmington (Del.) 69
Drew 73, Juniata 41
Duquesne 66, George Washington 61
Emmanuel (Mass.) 90, Rivier 76
Fitchburg St. 79, Salem St. 61
Franciscan 67, Alfred St. 57
Franklin Pierce 70, American International 56
George Mason 76, La Salle 63
Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52
Indiana (Pa.) 85, Gannon 64
Jefferson 98, Concordia (N.Y.) 74
Johns Hopkins 86, Washington (Md.) 83, OT
LIU Brooklyn 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 70
La Roche 57, Penn St. Behrend 55
Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62
Lancaster Bible 69, Keuka 54
Lehigh 82, American U. 73
Lock Haven 73, Shepherd 72
MIT 76, Coast Guard 60
Manhattanville 66, Merchant Marine 58
Mass.-Boston 90, Lesley 64
Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 66
Mercyhurst 86, Kutztown 64
Merrimack 58, CCSU 46
Millersville 83, Bloomsburg 71
Mitchell 91, New England Coll. 85
Montclair St. 89, Rowan 84
Moravian 63, Catholic 62
Morrisville St. 90, Penn St.-Berks 71
Mount Aloysius 91, Hilbert 76
Mount St. Mary (NY) 70, NY Maritime 49
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Bryant 65
NC A&T 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
NYU 76, Brandeis 65
New Haven 82, St. Michael’s 63
Nyack 73, Holy Family 70
Penn St.-Abington 95, Cobleskill 93
Penn St.-Altoona 86, Pitt.-Bradford 55
Penn St.-Harrisburg 72, SUNY Poly 60
Pitt.-Greensburg 89, Medaille 70
Ramapo 73, College of NJ 60
Randolph 62, E. Mennonite 56
Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62
Sarah Lawrence 79, Purchase 73
Sciences (Pa.) 82, Bloomfield 41
Scranton 91, Elizabethtown 60
Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55
Shippensburg 71, East Stroudsburg 66
Slippery Rock 78, Seton Hill 54
St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44
St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis (NY) 80
St. John Fisher 93, Houghton 56
St. John’s 74, DePaul 67
Stonehill 80, LeMoyne 69
Stony Brook 73, New Hampshire 48
Susquehanna 87, Goucher 67
Swarthmore 68, Franklin & Marshall 53
Towson 84, Delaware 68
Tulane 65, Temple 51
Ursinus 86, Dickinson 67
Utica 85, Hartwick 75
Vermont 74, UMBC 50
Villanova 80, Georgetown 66
W. Virginia St. 85, WV Wesleyan 84
Wells 67, Gallaudet 54
West Chester 79, Mansfield 71
West Liberty 129, Glenville St. 89
West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 54
Westfield St. 73, Framingham St. 58
Wheeling Jesuit 74, Concord 71
Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49
SOUTH
Auburn 82, Georgia 60
Austin Peay 71, Jacksonville St. 67
Belmont 85, UT Martin 78
Bethune-Cookman 83, Coppin St. 73
Charlotte 53, Old Dominion 47
Chattanooga 105, Samford 67
Cincinnati 68, UCF 54
Clemson 79, North Carolina 76, OT
Davidson 89, Saint Joseph’s 83
Drexel 78, James Madison 71
ETSU 61, VMI 55
East Carolina 71, SMU 68
Elon 80, UNC Wilmington 63
Florida A&M 77, Morgan St. 68
Florida Gulf Coast 66, Stetson 62, OT
Georgia Southern 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 49
Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Hampden-Sydney 74, Emory & Henry 56
Kentucky 76, Alabama 67
Liberty 54, Jacksonville 37
Miles 82, LeMoyne-Owen 45
Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 66
NJIT 78, North Florida 66
Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 58
Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63
North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 69
Presbyterian 77, High Point 62
Radford 68, Campbell 63
Rhode Island 65, VCU 56
Syracuse 63, Virginia 55, OT
Tennessee 66, South Carolina 55
Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50
UNC Asheville 71, Charleston Southern 69
Va. Wesleyan 82, Washington & Lee 74
Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58
William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56
MIDWEST
Adrian 80, Kalamazoo 65
Albion 84, Hope 70
Baylor 67, Kansas 55
Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74
Creighton 77, Xavier 65
Dayton 88, UMass 60
Illinois 54, Rutgers 51
Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54
Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52
Kent St. 79, Cent. Michigan 73
Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64
Loyola of Chicago 78, Evansville 44
N. Iowa 80, Missouri St. 57
Oakland 68, Cleveland St. 55
Ohio Dominican 77, Hillsdale 64
St. Norbert 87, Cornell (Iowa) 62
Valparaiso 66, Drake 61
W. Illinois 86, Denver 80
Wis. Lutheran 66, Benedictine (Ill.) 65
Wooster 70, DePauw 68
Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67
SOUTHWEST
TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
