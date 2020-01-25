Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST
Army 73, Navy 66
Boston College 61, Virginia Tech 56
Boston U. 79, Holy Cross 64
Colgate 79, American U. 69
Delaware 76, Northeastern 74
Lafayette 74, Lehigh 56
Penn 66, Temple 59
Rutgers 75, Nebraska 72
Syracuse 69, Pittsburgh 61
UMBC 63, Maine 53
UMass 73, Duquesne 64
VCU 76, La Salle 65
Villanova 64, Providence 60
West Virginia 74, Missouri 51
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 78, Coastal Carolina 58
Auburn 80, Iowa St. 76
Furman 78, The Citadel 54
Louisville 80, Clemson 62
Mercer 69, VMI 66
North Carolina 94, Miami 71
Winthrop 72, Presbyterian 57
MIDWEST
Detroit 70, UIC 69
Illinois 64, Michigan 62
Indiana St. 61, Bradley 53
Miami (Ohio) 73, E. Michigan 68
St. John’s 79, DePaul 66
Youngstown St. 98, Green Bay 94, OT
SOUTHWEST
LSU 69, Texas 67
Oklahoma 63, Mississippi St. 62
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
