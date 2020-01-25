Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Basketball

January 25, 2020 4:45 pm
 
EAST

Army 73, Navy 66

Boston College 61, Virginia Tech 56

Boston U. 79, Holy Cross 64

Colgate 79, American U. 69

Delaware 76, Northeastern 74

Lafayette 74, Lehigh 56

Penn 66, Temple 59

Rutgers 75, Nebraska 72

Syracuse 69, Pittsburgh 61

UMBC 63, Maine 53

UMass 73, Duquesne 64

VCU 76, La Salle 65

Villanova 64, Providence 60

West Virginia 74, Missouri 51

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 78, Coastal Carolina 58

Auburn 80, Iowa St. 76

Furman 78, The Citadel 54

Louisville 80, Clemson 62

Mercer 69, VMI 66

North Carolina 94, Miami 71

Winthrop 72, Presbyterian 57

MIDWEST

Detroit 70, UIC 69

Illinois 64, Michigan 62

Indiana St. 61, Bradley 53

Miami (Ohio) 73, E. Michigan 68

St. John’s 79, DePaul 66

Youngstown St. 98, Green Bay 94, OT

SOUTHWEST

LSU 69, Texas 67

Oklahoma 63, Mississippi St. 62

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

