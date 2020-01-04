Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Maine 3, Omaha 2

Canisius 5, RIT 3

Holy Cross 7, Mercyhurst 2

Penn State 2, Niagara 0

RPI 3, St. Lawrence 0

New Hampshire 5, Brown 1

Princeton 3, Harvard 3, OT

Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 1

Clarkson 2, Union 0

Boston College 8, Vermont 3

UMass Lowell 3, Merrimack 1

MIDWEST

Ferris St. 4, Bemidji St. 1

Minnesota St. 3, Alaska 1

WEST

American International 5, Air Force 1

