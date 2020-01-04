Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Maine 3, Omaha 2
Canisius 5, RIT 3
Holy Cross 7, Mercyhurst 2
Penn State 2, Niagara 0
RPI 3, St. Lawrence 0
New Hampshire 5, Brown 1
Princeton 3, Harvard 3, OT
Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 1
Clarkson 2, Union 0
Boston College 8, Vermont 3
UMass Lowell 3, Merrimack 1
MIDWEST
Ferris St. 4, Bemidji St. 1
Minnesota St. 3, Alaska 1
American International 5, Air Force 1
