Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

January 4, 2020 11:54 pm
 
EAST

Maine 3, Omaha 2

Canisius 5, RIT 3

Holy Cross 7, Mercyhurst 2

Penn State 2, Niagara 0

RPI 3, St. Lawrence 0

New Hampshire 5, Brown 1

Princeton 3, Harvard 3, OT

Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 1

Clarkson 2, Union 0

Boston College 8, Vermont 3

UMass Lowell 3, Merrimack 1

MIDWEST

North Dakota 5, Ala. Huntsville 2

N. Michigan 4, Bowling Green 3, OT

Ferris St. 4, Bemidji St. 1

Minnesota St. 3, Alaska 1

WEST

American International 5, Air Force 1

Cornell 2, Providence 2, TIE

Denver 4, UMass 3

Arizona St.4, Michigan Tech 3

Alaska Anchorage 2, Lake Superior St. 0

EXHIBITION

Ontario Tech 4, Robert Morris 2

