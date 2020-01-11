Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

January 11, 2020 10:01 pm
 
EAST

Army 5, Air Force 2

Canisius 5, Bentley 4, OT

Arizona St. 3, Brown 1

Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 2

Dartmouth 5, Boston U. 4

Sacred Heart 9, Mercyhurst 3

New Hampshire 5, Northeastern 4, OT

Holy Cross 2, Niagara 2, OT (tie)

Providence 2, UConn 1

Colgate 3, RPI 0

Penn State 6, Robert Morris 2

RIT 3, UMass Lowell 2

Princeton 1, St. Lawrence 0, OT

Boston College 6, UMass 3

Cornell 3, Union 3, OT

MIDWEST

Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 1

Minnesota 2, Michigan St. 0

Bowling Green 2, Michigan Tech 2, OT (tie)

N. Michigan 6, Alaska Anchorage 3

Michigan 3, Notre Dame 1

