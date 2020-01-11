Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Army 5, Air Force 2

Canisius 5, Bentley 4, OT

Arizona St. 3, Brown 1

Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 2

Advertisement

Dartmouth 5, Boston U. 4

Sacred Heart 9, Mercyhurst 3

New Hampshire 5, Northeastern 4, OT

Holy Cross 2, Niagara 2, OT (tie)

Providence 2, UConn 1

Colgate 3, RPI 0

Penn State 6, Robert Morris 2

RIT 3, UMass Lowell 2

Princeton 1, St. Lawrence 0, OT

Boston College 6, UMass 3

Cornell 3, Union 3, OT

Harvard 7, Yale 0

MIDWEST

Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 1

Minnesota 2, Michigan St. 0

Bowling Green 2, Michigan Tech 2, OT (tie)

W. Michigan 3, Minn. Duluth 3, OT (tie)

North Dakota 4, Omaha 1

N. Michigan 6, Alaska Anchorage 3

Michigan 3, Notre Dame 1

Wisconsin 5, Ohio St. 2

WEST

Colorado College 4, Miami 2

Denver 5, St. Cloud St. 3

EXHIBITION

Maine 2, USA Under-18 0

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.