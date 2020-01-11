Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 50, Grassfield 45

Christchurch 65, Church Hill Academy 57

Eastside 64, Westside, W.Va. 52

Advertisement

Flint Hill School 65, Potomac School 54

Gate City 57, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 50

Graham 58, Princeton, W.Va. 51

Indian River 63, Portsmouth Christian 45

James Wood 38, Clarke County 27

Lake Taylor 80, Dinwiddie 50

Lloyd Bird 51, Highland Springs 48

Martinsville 71, R.E. Lee-Staunton 44

Norfolk Christian School 84, TEACH Homeschool 59

Parry McCluer 59, Chatham 32

Paul VI Catholic High School 93, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 60

Riverheads 43, Luray 39

Smithfield 70, Ocean Lakes 58

Spotswood 44, John Handley 38

St. Annes-Belfield 82, Regents 43

St. John’s, D.C. 74, Bishop O’Connell 60

Steward School 71, TPLS Christian 61

Sullivan East, Tenn. 81, John Battle 24

Tennessee, Tenn. 87, Abingdon 56

Trinity Episcopal 52, TRC Academy Hill, Ontario 46

Union 62, Sullivan South, Tenn. 59

Va. Episcopal 79, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 49

Winston-Salem Parkland, N.C. 56, Radford 49

Lea’s High School Winter Classic=

Cave Spring 52, Hidden Valley 46

North Cross 65, Roanoke Catholic 50

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 20, William Fleming 16

VA Preps Showcase=

Blue Ridge School 72, Landstown 53

Cape Henry Collegiate 59, Fairfax 48

First Colonial 47, Grafton 43

Kellam 49, Bethel 46

King’s Fork High School 70, Green Run 64

Norview 61, South County 44

Oscar Smith 63, Henrico 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 68, Tennessee, Tenn. 43

Bishop Ireton 67, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 34

Central Virginia Home School 42, Steward School 36

Churchland 42, John Marshall 32

Gate City 43, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 39

Highland-Warrenton 54, Wakefield School 14

Rockbridge County 53, Liberty-Bedford 26

Rye Cove 43, Council 32

Smithfield 45, Ocean Lakes 39

St. Annes-Belfield 52, Va. Episcopal 14

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60, Washington-Lee 44

Strasburg 40, Moorefield, W.Va. 38

Stuarts Draft 53, Parry McCluer 36

Sullivan East, Tenn. 53, Ridgeview 47

Union 58, Sullivan South, Tenn. 53

Western Branch 60, Highland Springs 57

Lea’s High School Winter Classic=

William Fleming 50, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.