Saturday’s Scores

January 11, 2020 9:39 pm
 
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 55, Elizabeth Seton 52

Catonsville 40, Gerstell Academy 33

Frederick Douglass 72, DuVal 37

McDonogh School 55, Pikesville 36

New Town 51, Mercy 33

St. Frances 55, South Shore, N.Y. 45

Trenton Catholic, N.J. 69, New Hope Academy 62

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Damascus 66, Poolesville 54

Dematha 76, Bishop McNamara 53

Edmondson-Westside 48, Woodlawn 45

Gonzaga College, D.C. 93, Heights 42

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 85, St. Frances 67

Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 67, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 42

Pallotti 70, Bishop Walsh 54

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 93, St. Mary’s Ryken 60

Surrattsville 60, Huntingtown 52

