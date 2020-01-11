Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 55, Elizabeth Seton 52
Catonsville 40, Gerstell Academy 33
Frederick Douglass 72, DuVal 37
McDonogh School 55, Pikesville 36
New Town 51, Mercy 33
St. Frances 55, South Shore, N.Y. 45
Trenton Catholic, N.J. 69, New Hope Academy 62
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Damascus 66, Poolesville 54
Dematha 76, Bishop McNamara 53
Edmondson-Westside 48, Woodlawn 45
Gonzaga College, D.C. 93, Heights 42
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 85, St. Frances 67
Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 67, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 42
Pallotti 70, Bishop Walsh 54
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 93, St. Mary’s Ryken 60
Surrattsville 60, Huntingtown 52
