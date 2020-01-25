Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 73, Timberlake Christian 49
Bethel 64, Freedom (PWC) 52
Bishop Ireton 81, Edison 72
Blue Ridge School 61, Our Saviour, N.Y. 47
Cape Henry Collegiate 54, Kellam 52
Carlisle 77, Eastern Mennonite 65
Carmel 81, Atlantic Shores Christian 65
Cave Spring 75, Lord Botetourt 45
Chancellor 83, Dinwiddie 65
Christchurch 51, Fork Union Prep 50
Collegiate-Richmond 52, Norfolk Academy 26
Colonial Beach 76, King George 68
Episcopal 89, Trinity Episcopal 81
Fort Defiance 50, Rockbridge County 36
Graham 71, Pulaski County 60
Hargrave Military 77, Catholic High School of Va Beach 64
Highland-Warrenton 83, Va. Episcopal 72
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 64, Stuart Hall 54
Hopewell 67, Hermitage 51
John Champe 60, Hayfield 57
Landon, Md. 64, Potomac School 61
Mountain Mission 82, Southwest Virginia Home School 72
Oxon Hill, Md. 70, Centreville 48
Patrick Henry-Ashland 67, TJ-Richmond 66
Peninsula Catholic 85, Snow Hill, Md. 69
St. Christopher’s 69, Flint Hill School 52
Strasburg 52, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 48
Woodstock Central 54, James Wood 48
FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase=
Chapmanville, W.Va. 65, Abingdon 50
Virginia High 70, Johnson County, Tenn. 51
Monacan Winter Basketball Showcase=
Goochland 56, Clover Hill 53
VA Preps Showcase=
Churchland 68, Osbourn Park 39
North Stafford 57, Menchville 52
Steward School 60, Great Bridge 39
Varina 60, Lake Taylor 57
Western Albemarle 54, Nansemond River 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Covington vs. Greenbrier East, W.Va., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Collegiate-Richmond 58, Potomac School 44
Fort Defiance 76, Rockbridge County 51
Grafton 66, Jamestown 24
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 45, Stuart Hall 30
James Wood 72, Woodstock Central 37
Kellam 58, Atlantic Shores Christian 33
Lafayette 40, York 33
Massaponax 39, Mountain View 28
Portsmouth Christian 22, Denbigh Baptist 14
St. John Paul the Great 49, Catholic High School of Va Beach 30
Sullivan East, Tenn. 69, Gate City 65
Thomas Walker 53, Harlan, Ky. 43
Woodside 58, Nansemond River 43
Athletes for Awareness Classic=
Caroline 70, St. Gertrude 31
Edison 61, Lake Taylor 58
Highland Springs 70, Kempsville 36
Landstown 62, Huguenot 35
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 55, King George 35
TPLS Christian 66, Life Christian 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
