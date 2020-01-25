Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 73, Timberlake Christian 49

Bethel 64, Freedom (PWC) 52

Bishop Ireton 81, Edison 72

Advertisement

Blue Ridge School 61, Our Saviour, N.Y. 47

Cape Henry Collegiate 54, Kellam 52

Carlisle 77, Eastern Mennonite 65

Carmel 81, Atlantic Shores Christian 65

Cave Spring 75, Lord Botetourt 45

Chancellor 83, Dinwiddie 65

Christchurch 51, Fork Union Prep 50

Collegiate-Richmond 52, Norfolk Academy 26

Colonial Beach 76, King George 68

Episcopal 89, Trinity Episcopal 81

Fort Defiance 50, Rockbridge County 36

Graham 71, Pulaski County 60

Hargrave Military 77, Catholic High School of Va Beach 64

Highland-Warrenton 83, Va. Episcopal 72

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 64, Stuart Hall 54

Hopewell 67, Hermitage 51

John Champe 60, Hayfield 57

Landon, Md. 64, Potomac School 61

Mountain Mission 82, Southwest Virginia Home School 72

Oxon Hill, Md. 70, Centreville 48

Patrick Henry-Ashland 67, TJ-Richmond 66

Peninsula Catholic 85, Snow Hill, Md. 69

St. Christopher’s 69, Flint Hill School 52

Strasburg 52, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 48

Woodstock Central 54, James Wood 48

FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase=

Chapmanville, W.Va. 65, Abingdon 50

Virginia High 70, Johnson County, Tenn. 51

Monacan Winter Basketball Showcase=

Goochland 56, Clover Hill 53

VA Preps Showcase=

Churchland 68, Osbourn Park 39

North Stafford 57, Menchville 52

Steward School 60, Great Bridge 39

Varina 60, Lake Taylor 57

Western Albemarle 54, Nansemond River 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Covington vs. Greenbrier East, W.Va., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Collegiate-Richmond 58, Potomac School 44

Fort Defiance 76, Rockbridge County 51

Grafton 66, Jamestown 24

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 45, Stuart Hall 30

James Wood 72, Woodstock Central 37

Kellam 58, Atlantic Shores Christian 33

Lafayette 40, York 33

Massaponax 39, Mountain View 28

Portsmouth Christian 22, Denbigh Baptist 14

St. John Paul the Great 49, Catholic High School of Va Beach 30

Sullivan East, Tenn. 69, Gate City 65

Thomas Walker 53, Harlan, Ky. 43

Woodside 58, Nansemond River 43

Athletes for Awareness Classic=

Caroline 70, St. Gertrude 31

Edison 61, Lake Taylor 58

Highland Springs 70, Kempsville 36

Landstown 62, Huguenot 35

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 55, King George 35

TPLS Christian 66, Life Christian 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.