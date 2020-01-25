Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Walsh 63, Riverdale Baptist 41
Gerstell Academy 53, Carver Vo-Tech 46
Keyser, W.Va. 55, Fort Hill 43
Landon 64, Potomac School, Va. 61
Oxon Hill 70, Centreville, Va. 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mt. Carmel 56, Glenelg CS 42
Roland Park Country 66, Pikesville 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.