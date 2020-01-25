Listen Live Sports

National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s Scores

January 25, 2020 7:51 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Walsh 63, Riverdale Baptist 41

Gerstell Academy 53, Carver Vo-Tech 46

Keyser, W.Va. 55, Fort Hill 43

Landon 64, Potomac School, Va. 61

Oxon Hill 70, Centreville, Va. 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mt. Carmel 56, Glenelg CS 42

Roland Park Country 66, Pikesville 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

