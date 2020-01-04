Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. from College Park (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB Eddie Jackson to a four-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Ben Street from Binghamton (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Worcester LW Yannick Turcotte indefinitely, Rapid City C Darian Romanko two games and Rapid City F Dexter Dancs one game.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Brooke Hendrix.

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Named Phil Trautwein offensive line coach.

RUTGERS — Named Sean Gleeson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

WISCONSIN — RB Jonathan Taylor declared for the NFL draft.

