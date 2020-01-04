Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

January 4, 2020 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Washington G Isaiah Thomas $25,000 for making inappropriate contact with a game official.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. from College Park (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB Eddie Jackson to a four-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RWs Kiefer Sherwood and Daniel Sprong from San Diego (AHL).

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Joakim Ryan on IR, retroactive to Dec. 27. Recalled D Derek Forbort from a conditioning assignment with Ontario (AHL). Activated D Alec Martinez from IR.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Ben Street from Binghamton (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Worcester LW Yannick Turcotte indefinitely, Rapid City C Darian Romanko two games and Rapid City F Dexter Dancs one game.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Brooke Hendrix.

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Named Phil Trautwein offensive line coach.

RUTGERS — Named Sean Gleeson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

WISCONSIN — RB Jonathan Taylor declared for the NFL draft.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history