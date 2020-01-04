Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Washington G Isaiah Thomas $25,000 for making inappropriate contact with a game official.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. from College Park (NBAGL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB Eddie Jackson to a four-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RWs Kiefer Sherwood and Daniel Sprong from San Diego (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Joakim Ryan on IR, retroactive to Dec. 27. Recalled D Derek Forbort from a conditioning assignment with Ontario (AHL). Activated D Alec Martinez from IR.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Ben Street from Binghamton (AHL).
ECHL — Suspended Worcester LW Yannick Turcotte indefinitely, Rapid City C Darian Romanko two games and Rapid City F Dexter Dancs one game.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Brooke Hendrix.
PENN STATE — Named Phil Trautwein offensive line coach.
RUTGERS — Named Sean Gleeson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
WISCONSIN — RB Jonathan Taylor declared for the NFL draft.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.